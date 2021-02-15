Global Automatic Content Recognition Market Research Report 2020

Automatic content recognition (ACR) is a method used in identifying songs or other media types via their unique fingerprint. The method is in-built in applications such as Shazam which provides users with substantial information on the artist without any text-based inputs. This can influence users purchase decision and be lucrative for the music industry. The global automatic content recognition market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) contains the latest insights and opportunities covering five major regions.

Market Scope

The global automatic content recognition market size can exceed USD 4,507.2 million by 2023, according to MRFR. This can be attributed to the deluge of consumer electronic devices integrated with the capacity to recognize content. Technological advances in digital fingerprinting and watermarking which facilitates seamless linking between devices, content, and viewers are projected to bode well for the market from 2017 to 2023 (forecast period).

Companies specializing in TVs and smart displays can capitalize on the technology to gain a higher consumer base. The lineup of content viewing experiences of consumers can be used to obtain considerable insights on likes and dislikes. It could be a platform for such software providers to place targeted Ads in order to gain consumer interest.

Industry News

Audience measurement metrics are key to discerning the success of campaigns. To this regard, PlaceIQ and Alphonso have partnered in 2019 to gain consumer location with respect to his/her viewing patterns. This can be used to link store visits with TV Ads and provide companies with data for placing targeted Ads. It relies on ACR for providing data which can give way to smarter media planning strategies.

Smart TVs have gained prominence owing to their high-quality display of content coupled with their collaboration with over-the-top (OTT) platforms. The inclination of consumers towards premium content has led to companies investing in gaining their viewing patterns. In 2018, Tubi TV, a U.S. streaming TV series provider teamed with Samba TV, a content recommendation engine, to gain insights through new measurement methods. The data can be used to transform viewing technologies of set-top boxes and furnish new data to OTT platforms.

Segmentation

The global automatic content recognition market is segmented by end-user and technology.

By end-user, the market caters to consumer electronics, advertising, media, and entertainment, broadcasting industry, gaming, industrial, education, and others. Among them, the advertising, media, and entertainment segment held the top position in the market and will dominate over the forecast period. This can be credited to rise in consumerism and advertising spends by companies attempting to enhance their brand.

By technology, the market is segmented into passive fingerprinting, digital watermarks, and speech recognition. Speech recognition is the fastest growing segment due to the popularity gained by intelligent personal assistants. Its integration in laptops, smartphones, and other consumer electronic devices is purported to boost the revenues of the segment.

Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is expected to showcase the fastest growth over the assessment period due to numerous opportunities in China and India. This can be attributed to the large demographic in these countries which respond to Ads as well as adopt the latest technology rapidly. Disposable income levels of consumers is an additional bonus. In addition, investments in latest technologies can boost the regional automatic content recognition market growth.

North America is projected to reign supreme in the automatic content recognition market owing to attaining first advantage in adopting latest technologies. Its high generation of revenue can be credited to the U.S. which had a valuation of USD 248.1 million in 2017.

Europe is touted to generate high earnings due to the tie-up between smart TV manufacturers and advertisers by incorporating ACR to earn revenue based on promotions and sponsors.

