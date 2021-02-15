Global Fresh MushroomMarket Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019

The global Fresh Mushroom market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Fresh Mushroom volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fresh Mushroom market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Fresh Mushroom in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Fresh Mushroom manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Costa Group

Bonduelle Fresh Europe

Drinkwater’s Mushrooms Limited

Greenyard NV (Lutece)

Monaghan Mushrooms Ireland

Monterey Mushrooms Inc.

Okechamp S.A.

The Mushroom Company

CMP Mushrooms

Chongqing Eusinasia Foods Co., Ltd.

Hubei Wanhe Food Co., Ltd.

Dalian Gaishi Health Food Co., Ltd.

Kunming Tairao Commerce & Trade Co., Ltd.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Button Mushroom

Shiitake Mushroom

Enoki Mushroom

Oyster Mushroom

Others

Segment by Application

Food Processing Industry

Retail Outlets

Food Services

