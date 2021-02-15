Global IOT Sensors Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape2020-2026

A smart sensor is a device that takes input from the physical environment and uses built-in compute resources to perform predefined functions upon detection of specific input and then process data before passing it on. IoT platforms function and deliver valorous kind of intelligence and data using a variety of sensors. They serve to collect data, pushing it and sharing it with a whole network of connected devices. All this collected data makes it possible for devices to autonomously function. By combining a set of sensors and a communication network, devices share information with one another and are improving their effectiveness and functionality.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the IOT Sensors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

North America is the largest consumption country of IoT Sensors, with a sales revenue market share nearly 34.95% in 2017.

The second region is Europe, following North America with the sales market share of 34.35% in 2017.

The worldwide market for IOT Sensors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 22.9% over the next five years, will reach 32900 million US$ in 2023, from 9560 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Bosch

Honeywell

NXP

Infineon

Analog Devices

Panasonic

InvenSense

TI

