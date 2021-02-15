Global Nap Capsules Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

Global Nap Capsules Market Research Report—Forecast till 2026

Market Analysis

Global Nap Capsules Market is accounted to register a 6.04% CAGR during the by 2026. The nap capsules are extensively designed to serve better passenger experience to travelers and improve employee productivity by providing them nap time during working hours. The Global Nap Capsules Market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years, due to rapid industrialization, increasing air passenger traffic, and rising investment in the healthcare industry. Moreover, it offers safe staying options to passengers during the waiting time and enables medical staff to rest during hectic schedules.

The global Nap capsules market is anticipated to witness a substantial market lift due to improved productivity, enhanced performance, leisure, and comfort. Additionally, the growing education industry is driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, various universities are installing nap capsules at campuses to offer a safe stay to students and rest between lectures. Moreover, hospitals are also adopting nap capsules to provide comfort to hospital staff between shifts and night duties.

Market Segmentation

The Global Nap Capsules Market has been segregated based on product type, Industry, Channel, and region. By Product Type, the market has been divided into Compact Nap Capsule, Single Nap Capsule, Double Nap Capsule, and Multiple Nap Capsule. Based on Industry type the global nap capsule market has been classified into segment Hospitals, Corporate Offices, airports, and Academic Institutes. By Channel type, the global market has been bifurcated into Direct Sales and Distributor. The academic institute’s segment is expected to register significant growth rate during the assessment period.

Academic institutes are adopting nap capsules to reduce stress levels in the students and improve productivity. For instance, in September 2019, Emporia State University in the US entered a partnership with HOHM Inc., a nap capsule manufacturing company based in the US, to install nap capsules on the campus. The partnership enabled the company to enhance student productivity and offer safe staying options to the students.

Regional Analysis

By Region, the Global Nap Capsules Market has been segmented into North America, Europe and the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific, and South America

North America estimated for the leading market share in 2018 is expected to command the market during the assessment period. As per the IATA survey, approximately 10,000 aircraft are estimated to be in service in North America in the future, emerging opportunities for nap capsule companies in the region. Additionally, various airlines based in the region are also expending in nap capsules to offer enhanced services and comfort to passengers.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growing market of the global nap capsules owing to factors such as rapid industrialization, rising air passenger traffic, and increasing investment in the healthcare industry are expected. Moreover, the rising per capita disposable capital and increasing population in countries such as China and India are estimated to fuel the market. Furthermore, reducing the availability of land for construction and increasing airport modernization programs is anticipated to create opportunities for major players of nap capsules in the region.

Major Players

The Prominent Players in the Global Nap Capsules Market are GoSleep (Finland), napcabs GmbH (Germany), The SnoozeCube (New Zealand), MinuteSuites (US), 9 Hours (Japan), Sleepbox (US), and MetroNaps (Denmark).

COVID 19 Impacts

We are continuously tracking the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various industries and verticals within all domains. Our research reports include the same and help you understand the drop and rise, owing to the impact of COVID-19 on the industries. Also, we help you to identify the gap between the demand and supply of your interested market. Moreover, the report helps you with the analysis, amended government regulations, and many other useful insights.

