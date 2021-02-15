Global Smart Vending Machines Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape2020-2026

Smart vending Machine now represents a new breed of vending machine connected to the internet.

Consumer interaction data is captured via touchscreen, beacon technology, NFC readers and simple motion sensors that detect a customer’s physical presence, combined with mobile and enterprise back-end integration, which enables smart vending to offer real-time promotions, as well as upsell and cross-sell opportunities to personalize the user experience and promote brand loyalty.

Scope of the Report:

Airport, railway station, school and business Center are the main application areas for Smart Vending Machines market. Dairy, especially school, accounted for 21.54% of total market share, followed by airport (20%) and railway station (19.14%).

The largest consumption area is Europe, North America and Japan which are much matured market. For emerging economies, like China, Smart Vending Machines technology is rapidly improving.

Although sales of Smart Vending Machines brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Smart Vending Machines is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.8% over the next five years, will reach 1410 million US$ in 2024, from 720 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Smart Vending Machines in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Fuji Electric

Crane Merchandising Systems

Sanden

N&W Global Vending

Seaga

Royal Vendors

Azkoyen

Sielaff

Bianchi Vending

Jofemar

FAS International

Automated Merchandising Systems

Deutsche Wurlitzer

TCN Vending Machine

Fuhong Vending

