Skim Milk By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2015-2020

The global skim milk powder market share is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among these North America region has the major market share followed by Europe. New Zealand is the major exporter of skim milk powder. New Zealand mainly export its skim milk powder to countries like China, Algeria, U.A.E., Sri Lanka and Malaysia. After New Zealand, Netherlands is the major exporter of skim milk powder which export the products to Middle East and African countries. Asia Pacific region is emerging market for skim milk powder manufacturers as it has potential opportunities for skimmed milk powder market to grow due to its changing consumer food pattern and increase in economic conditions.

Skim Milk Powder Market Overview

Skim milk powder is dehydrated skim milk that is used extensively as a milk replacer. It is white to light cream in color with a clean dairy flavor. It is manufactured by removing water from pasteurized skim milk. It contains 4% or less moisture and 1.5% or less milk fat. Skimmed Milk Powder is commonly used in the manufacturing of cheeses, frozen desserts, margarine, soups, puddings, cultured products, beverages, recombined milk, dry mixes and confections. Whole milk contains around 147 calories a serving, whereas skim milk contains 91 calories. Skim milk is actually more nutrient dense than the other versions of milk, because the only thing actually removed from whole milk is the fat. Skim milk still contains all the nutrients which contains in the milk.

Skim Milk Powder Market Forecast:

Globally the skim milk powder market is mainly driven by increasing demand in food industry especially in bakery and confectionery food items. Rising working women population who prefer infant formula made from skim milk powder over breastfeeding is supporting the market growth. Improved packaging of skim milk powder is also influencing the growth of the market. High nutritional value, convenient usage and rising application in dairy products are also driving the demand of skim milk powder in the last few years.

Skim Milk Powder Market Downstream Analysis:

Skim milk powder is majorly used for dairy products manufacturing which contains low fat. The application of skim milk powder is increasing in bakery and confectionery products due to rising demand for low fat and nutritious bakery and confectionery products. There is a significant growth in the use of skim milk powder in infant formula as it contains essential vitamins, minerals and protein for an infant growth. Due to low fat content and rich source of protein and vitamins, the popularity of sport and nutrition foods made from skim milk powder is increasing from last few years.

Key Players of Skim Milk Powder Market:

Nestle (Switzerland)

Alpen Dairies (Netherland)

Miraka (New Zealand)

Fonterra (New Zealand)

Lactoland (Germany)

Amul (India)

Nova Dairy products (India)

Synlait milk ltd (New Zealand)

Note: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and it’s impact on various industry verticals and wherever required will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

