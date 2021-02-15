Oleoresins By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2015-2020

Oleoresins is used as a vital ingredient in many industries especially in fragrance and flavor, cosmetics, personal care, pharmaceuticals and aromatherapy. Increasing demand for high quality fragrances and flavor is supporting the demand of high-quality oleoresins. Bakery & confectionary industry is experiencing a substantial growth over the last few years. Oleoresins are getting acceptance owing to the microbiological advantages. Increasing bakery & confectionery market is also expected to be one of the significant factors for the rising growth of oleoresins. Apart from that, increasing preference of the consumers towards natural ingredients instead of the synthetic ingredients is expected to fuel the sales of oleoresins during the forecast period of 2017-2023. Moreover, oleoresins are getting traction due to its increasing usage as a food additive in flavor & color. Moreover, the paprika oleoresins are used in processed food including sausage, snack food seasonings and many more which in turn accelerates the sales of oleoresins during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Global Oleoresins market share has witnessed continued demand during the last few years. Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to the Food, Beverages & Nutrition sector among others, recently forecasted in its report on global Oleoresins Market Research Report- Forecast to 2023 that the market will demonstrate an exceptional CAGR % while achieving million dollar growth readily in the forecast period.

Global Oleoresins Market – Segments

Global Oleoresins market has been divided into product, raw material, application and Region

Based on Product: Black Pepper, Paprika, Capsicum, Turmeric, Tomato, Marigold, Garlic, Onion, Ginger and Others

Based on Raw Material: Leaves, Seeds, Flowers, Roots, Berries and Others

Based on Application: Food and Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Flavoring & Coloring Agent and Others

Based on Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World

Latest Industry Updates

Nov 2017 Olene developed Gingest using its patented Aqueosome processing technology, which allows for the safe production of ginger oleoresin powder without the use of solvents.

June 2017 Arjuna Natural Extract, maker of essential oils and oleoresins has opened a new sales office in Dallas, making their line of products more readily available stateside

Global Oleoresins Market – Competitive Analysis

Market players in Oleoresins market are emphasizing in the merger & acquisition activities in order to upsurge the product portfolio of the company. Also, the manufacturers are also investing in the Oleoresins processing plant to increase the product portfolio.

The strategic sales plan of Oleoresins manufacturers includes use of online channels for marketing. For that, key manufacturers are entering into a collaboration with the online channels in order to reach maximum customers and to upsurge the brand value of the product. Key players are penetrating the untapped market to increase the overall profitability. Key industrial players create and run awareness campaign to educate consumers and drive them to make a rational choice.

The key players profiled in Oleoresins are Oleoresin Company (India), Silverline Chemicals Ltd (India), Jean Gazignaire SA (France), Qingdao Ruibang Biotechnology Co., Ltd (China), Agnes Herbs (India), Shijiazhuang City Bio Technology co., ltd (China), Adani Pharmachem Private Limited (India), Kancor Ingredients Limited (India), Ozone Naturals (India) and Plant Lipids (India)

