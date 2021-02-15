Global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment & Management Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape2020-2026

KI happens in people who are already sick and in the hospital. People who are in the intensive care unit (ICU) are even more likely than people who are in other units of the hospital to have AKI. This is because people who need to be in the ICU are already very sick.
In 2018, the global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment & Management market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Acute Kidney Injury Treatment & Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Acute Kidney Injury Treatment & Management development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Baxter International, Inc.
Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd
Angion Biomedica Corp
AM-Pharma
Quark Pharmaceuticals, Inc
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Prerenal Acute Kidney Injury
Intrinsic Renal Acute Kidney Injury
Postrenal Acute Kidney Injury
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
