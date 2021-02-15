Global Farm Tractors Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation , By Region, and By Country 2024

Farm tractor is an engineering vehicle specifically designed to deliver at a high tractive effort (or torque) at slow speeds, for the purposes of hauling a trailer or machinery used in agriculture or construction. Most commonly, the term is used to describe a farm vehicle that provides the power and traction to mechanize agricultural tasks, especially (and originally) tillage, but nowadays a great variety of tasks. Agricultural implements may be towed behind or mounted on the tractor, and the tractor may also provide a source of power if the implement is mechanized.

Scope of the Report:

The EMEA farm tractor industry concentration is relatively high; there are many players in the Europe, and high-end products mainly from US, Germany and Italy etc.

The top 3 players, i.e. CNH Industrial, Deere, AGCO Corporation take a revenue market share of about half of the total EMEA market.

For East Europe market, MTZ (Minsk) is the biggest player, she mainly export her products to Russia and other east Europe market, she puts much effort in the whole east Europe market.

As for Middle East market, ITMCO is a big native brand that from Iran, she cooperate with Massey Ferguson, a brand from AGCO to expand her capacity, she also has relationship with Mahindra and China YTO, to improve product quality.

Many companies have several plants, usually located in the place close to aimed consumption region. MTZ (Minsk) starts a new plant plan in Nigeria in Y2018.

The worldwide market for Farm Tractors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Farm Tractors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

CNH Industrial

Deere

AGCO Corporation

Same Deutz-Fahr

Claas

Kubota

Agri Argo

JCB

ITMCO

MTZ (Minsk)

Mahindra

China YTO

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Wheel Tractor

Crawler Tractor

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Harvesting

Haying

Planting & Fertilizing

Plowing & Cultivating

Spraying & Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Farm Tractors product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Farm Tractors, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Farm Tractors in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Farm Tractors competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Farm Tractors breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Farm Tractors market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Farm Tractors sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

