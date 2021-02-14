Global Transportation Management Software Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Transportation Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Transportation Management Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

FreightPOP

Freightos

Verizon

Oracle

Kuebix

Rarestep

MercuryGate International

3Gtms

Blujay Solutions

DispatchTrack

Logistically

2Ship Solutions

Inmotion Global

Descartes Systems Group

Pedigree Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise

Cloud-based

Market segment by Application, split into

Aviation Transportation Industry

Land Transportation Industry

Maritime Transportation Industry

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Transportation Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Transportation Management Software are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

