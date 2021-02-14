Global Online Hyperlocal Service Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Online Hyperlocal Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Hyperlocal Service development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Delivery Hero

Handy

Instacart

Uber Technologies

Airtasker

ANI Technologies

AskForTask

CLEANLY

Code.org

Google

Groupon

Alfred Club

Ibibogroup (goibibo, redBus, and ryde)

Laurel & Wolf

MAKEMYTRIP

MentorMob

MyClean

Nextag

Paintzen

PriceGrabber

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Online Logistics Services

Online Food Ordering Services

Online Grocery Delivery Services

Other Online Hyperlocal Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Individual Users

Commercial Users

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Online Hyperlocal Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Online Hyperlocal Service development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Online Hyperlocal Service are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

