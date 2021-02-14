Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

High Performance Computing (HPC) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High Performance Computing (HPC) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study

Cray

Dell

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM

Lenovo

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

