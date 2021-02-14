Global PLASMA THERAPY Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024 

Global Plasma Therapy Market (Pure PRP, Leukocyte-Rich PRP, Pure PRF, Leukocyte-Rich PRF): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024)

The global plasma therapy market is expected to reach US$384.94 million in 2024, witnessing growth at a CAGR of 7.24%, over the period 2020-2024. Factors such as rising healthcare expenditure, increasing occurrences of orthopedic disorders, growing geriatric population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, expanding urbanization and growing preference towards non-surgical procedures are expected to drive the market. The growth of the market would be challenged by severe side effects of plasma therapy and barriers to implementation. A few notable trends may include escalating androgenic alopecia patients, huge demand due to coronavirus, better healthcare provision in developed countries and advancements in technology.

The global plasma therapy market can be categorized on the basis of type, source, application and end-users. Depending upon the type, the global plasma therapy market can be categorized into Pure PRP (Platelet Rich Plasma), Leukocyte Rich PRP, Pure Platelet Rich Fibrin (PRF) and Leukocyte Rich Fibrin (L-PRF). In terms of source, the global plasma therapy market can be segmented into Autologous and Allogenic. Whereas, on the basis of application, the global plasma therapy market can broadly be categorized into Orthopedic, Dermatology, and Cardiac Muscle Injury. And the global plasma therapy market can be segmented into Hospitals & Clinics and Research Institutes, depending upon the end-user.

The fastest growing regional market is North America due to advanced infrastructure which helped in increasing plasma collection over the time, rise in the occurrence of several orthopedic disorders such as osteoarthritis, easy availability of therapeutics were the factors responsible for market growth in the abovementioned time period.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global plasma therapy market segmented on the basis of type, source, application and end-users.

The major regional and country markets (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, CSL Limited, Grifols, S.A., Octapharma AG, Biotest AG and LFB S.A.) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience:

Platelet-rich Plasma (PRP) Manufacturers and Suppliers

Plasma Therapy Service/Equipment Providers and Distributors

End Users (Hospitals & Clinics and Medical Research Institutes)

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

