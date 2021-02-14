Global LNG (LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS) AND LPG (LIQUEFIED PETROLEUM GAS) Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2025 

Global LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

Liquefied petroleum gas or liquid petroleum gas (LPG or LP gas), also referred to as simply propane or butane, are flammable mixtures of hydrocarbon gases used as fuel in heating appliances, cooking equipment, and vehicles. Liquefied natural gas (LNG) is natural gas (predominantly methane, CH4, with some mixture of ethane C2H6) that has been cooled down to liquid form for ease and safety of non-pressurized storage or transport.

LPG consists of propane and butane while LNG is mostly methane. LPG is produced during the oil refining process or is extracted during the natural gas production process.

Global LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas).

This report researches the worldwide LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) capacity, production, value, price and market share of LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BP

ExxonMobil

Royal Dutch Shell

Philips 66

RIL

Chevron

CNPC

Sinopec

PDVSA

Valero

LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) Breakdown Data by Type

LNG

LPG

LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) Breakdown Data by Application

Cooking

Rural Heating

Motor Fuel

Conversion to Gasoline

Refrigeneration

LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

