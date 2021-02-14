Global Medical Devices Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2023

Segmental Outline

The Global Medical Devices Market was studied based on Therapeutic Application, Product Type, and End Users.

By product type, the market segments are diagnostic devices, monitoring devices, surgical devices, drug delivery devices, treatment equipment, bio-implants and stimulation devices, and others. The monitoring devices segment comprises of neuromonitoring devices, cardiac monitoring devices, multi-parameter monitoring devices, respiratory monitoring devices, fetal and neonatal monitoring devices, hemodynamic monitoring devices, temperature monitoring devices, and weight monitoring devices. The diagnostic devices comprise imaging devices, endoscopes, surgical ENT devices, and others. The expansion of the medical devices market can be attributed to the expansion of the diagnostic devices segment.

By therapeutic application, the market segments are general surgery, gastrointestinal surgery, respiratory, diagnostic imaging, orthopedics, dental, cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neurology, nephrology, ear-nose-throat (ENT), and urology, and others. The increase in the population of chronic patients can prompt the expansion of the global medical devices market.

By the end-user, the medical devices market segments are diagnostic centers, hospitals & clinics, pharmaceutical companies, and research laboratories.

Regional Outline

The worldwide medical devices market’s regional segments are Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and the MEA. North America’s medical devices market to lead in the global market. The regional market poised to value at a decent amount. Europe’s medical device market is can touch a considerable valuation on the conclusion of the review period. Asia Pacific medical device market can thrive at a healthy CAGR across the assessment period. Japan and China are deploying advanced technologies for seamless operation of medical devices. The high concentration of reputed medical devices developers in Europe and North America and high export trading activities concerning medicine-centric gadgets can bolster the expansion of the medical devices market in these regions.

Key Players

GE Healthcare (US), Fresenius (Germany), Medtronic (Ireland), Johnson & Johnson (US), Stryker (US), Siemens (Germany), Abiomed Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Boston Scientific Corp. (US), Accuray Inc. (US), Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. (US), Becton Dickinson (US), Biotelemetry Inc. (US), Baxter International Inc. (US), and Angiodynamics Inc. (US) are some reputed key players functioning in the worldwide medical devices market.

