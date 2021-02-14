Global Food Service Equipment Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Global Food Service Equipment Market – Synopsis

Food Service Equipment are extensively used for food handling and processing applications, in restaurants (Quick Service/ Full Service), Catering business, Hotels, and Clubs, among others. These equipment play a vital role in food service industry for preparing and serving a variety of food items.

Attributing to the augmented uses and demand from the burgeoning industries of hospitality, coupled with the rising number of hotels and restaurants, the market for Food Service Equipment is growing pervasively registering impressive growth rate. Increasing application areas of Food Service Equipment across food & beverages industry fosters the market growth, escalating it on the global platform.

Taking a note from the upsurges this market has taken so far & the potential of the market to grow further in the future, an eminent firm Market Research Future (MRFR), in its recently published analysis, asserts that the global Food Service Equipment market will grow exponentially, registering approximately 5.16% CAGR during the period (2017 -2023). Burgeoning food industry including, bakery & confectionaries is providing impetus to the market growth.

Factors such as increasing demand for energy-efficient products along with the growing demand for quick service restaurants and the quadrupling chain restaurants are boosting the sales of Food Service Equipment globally. Augmented uptake and demand worldwide; not only drive the market growth but also encourage the manufacturers of the Food Service Equipment to bring more quality products. For which, these players make substantial investments in R&D activities. This, in turn, pays off well by increasing sales and uptake of the product, hence its market size.

On the other hand, high capital investment and the various counterfeited, low-cost products floating in the market are some of the factors impeding the market growth over the review period.

Global Food Service Equipment Global Market – Competitive Analysis

Well established Food Service Equipment market is adorned by the several large and small players; some of them even having a good international. Food Service Equipment manufacturers are struggling to create products with precision. Key trends observed among the market players include collaboration, acquisition, and expansion, product launch and partnership.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

May 25, 2018 – Marrone Custom Cooking (Italy), a leading global custom cooking equipment specialist announced the acquisition of Iglu Cold Systems, a front-of-house refrigerator specialist. The firm manufacturers custom cooking suites for the international foodservice industry, also owns Steelnovo, a fabricating and counter manufacturing company as well as the recently acquired Australia-based pizza oven manufacturer, Phoenix Ovens. The acquisition of Iglu Cold Systems using the expertise of refrigerator manufacturing is expected to expand its customer offering further.

May 25, 2018 – Supply & Equipment Foodservice Alliance (SEFA – US), a nationwide network of leading supply and equipment dealers and manufacturers and the industry’s leading foodservice buying, marketing, and training group announced its annual awards honoring 25 foodservice equipment and supplies companies. Also, SEFA, for the first time presented its Dream Team Award, recognizing the strong relationships between dealers, suppliers, and independent manufacturers. Receiving this award were Jeff Michael of Delfield, Lizzie Kratz of EVI, and Danny Lane of Lane Mktg.

Global Food Service Equipment Market – Segments

MRFR has segmented the report into 3 key dynamics for enhanced understanding;

By Products: Comprises Cooking Equipment, Ware-washing Equipment, Storage & Handling Equipment, and Food Holding & Serving Equipment among others.

By End-Users: Quick Service Restaurants, Full Service Restaurants, and Caterers, Hotels & Clubs, among others.

By Regions : Europe, North America, APAC and Rest of the World.

Global Food Service Equipment Market – Geographical Analysis

Continuing with its dominance, North America market for Food Service Equipment Market is expected to surge attributing to the wide adoption of technologically advanced products and the high penetration of products. Besides, the major markets of US & Canada provide impetus to the regional market growth.

Whereas the second largest market for Food Service Equipment – Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period. The booming tourism industry is expected to propel the regional market growth. Improving economic conditions in some of the APAC countries like India & China, the Asia-Pacific market for Food Service Equipment is witnessing exponential growth. Increasing adoption of Food Service Equipment backed by the increasing restaurant businesses in the region is another key factor driving the regional market.

Europe is surging owing to the contributions from the countries like Germany, Italy & France. Augmented demand coupled with the growing number of restaurants and the import and export of Food Service Equipment mainly in France & Italy is expected to increase at a steady growth rate. This, in turn, will boost the regional market growth.

Key Players:

The Global Food Service Equipment Market is led by some of the fervent players including, Hobart Corporation (US), Meiko (Germany), Ali Group S.p.A (Italy), Manitowoc Company Inc. (US), Fujimak Corporation (Japan), Dover Corporation (US), Hoshizaki Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Tupperware Brands Corporation (US), Electrolux AB (Sweden) and Duke Manufacturing Co. Inc. (US). Profiling those in its analysis MRFR finds out their strategies placing them at the forefront of completion.

