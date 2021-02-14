Global Bladder Cancer Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The global market consist of players such as, Oncogenex (US), Astellas (Japan), Eli Lilly and Company (US), AstraZeneca (UK), F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), GlaxoSmithKline (UK), Accord Healthcare, Inc.(India), Pfizer (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland) Bristol-Myers Squibb company (US) and others. These are some of the major market players at the forefront of competition in the global bladder cancer market.

Global Bladder Cancer Market – Overview

The global market for bladder cancer is growing at a steady pace. This can be attributed to increasing prevalence of bladder cancer. It is reported that the exact cause of the bladder cancer is not clear, however, the medical condition is estimated to be aaocaited with certain factors which are inclusive mutations in the genetic composition of the patients, continuous exposure to harmful radiations, and adoption of unhealthy lifestyle. Such conditions are responsible for increasing the reported cases of bladder cancer across the globe. Moreover, factors such as increasing government support alongwith the growing investment in the research and development procees boosts the market growth. Adfditionally, rising awareness

regarding the medical condition among the masses also contributs to the market growth. However, there factors such as high cost of the treatment in terms of expensive drugs, and related side effects are estimated to restarin the market tgrowth during the projected period.

Global Bladder Cancer Market – Competitive Analysis

The market for bladder cancer is well established market with number of companies operating in this market.

Bladder Cancer Market is expected to grow in the presence of increasing demands for better rtherapeutics. Currently, the market is witnissing an unavailability of absolute treatment. This can be seen as an for the market players to expand their market. The players, present in the global bladder cancer market are focusing on the development of new products. Such novel products are being designed with views of cost effectiveness and minimum side effects. Therefore, many companies in the market are involved in the development of specific types of molecules, and novel therapies have adopted the strategies of the acquisitions, product launches in order to strive in the competitive market. Additionally, competition amongst new entrants is expected to increase the growth for bladder cancer market over the forecasted period.

In October 2017, Astellas and Seattle Genetics initiated pivotal trial of Enfortumab Vedotin for patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer.

In May 2017, AstraZeneca plc received U.S. FDA accelerated approval for the drug Imfinzi (durvalumab). This drug is intended to be used for previously treated patients with advanced bladder cancer.

In February 2017, Bristol-Myers Squibb received the FDA approval for Opdivo (nivolumab) in previously treated locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma, a type of bladder cancer.

In April 2017, FDA granted Roche’s atezolizumab, an accelerated approval as an initial treatment procedure for treating patients with advanced bladder cancer. It is the only immunotherapy paradigm approved for the treatment of advanced bladder cancer.

In May 2017, Eli Lily & company announced results of their drug Cyramza’s phase III clinical trial for Bladder cancer. According to company reports, around 531 patients with urothelial carcinoma were treated in the trial, with a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival. With this, Company received huge boost for the development of this drug in the treatment of bladder cancer.

In May 2017, FDA granted BAVENCIO (avelumab) approval for a common type of advanced bladder cancer.

Global Bladder Cancer Market – Regional Analysis

On the basis of the geography, the global bladder cancer market is segmented into the four major regions, namely the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas holds the largest share in the global bladder cancer market. Presence of huge patient population suffering from bladder cancer is a major reason behind the same. As per the American Cancer Society, approximately 79,030 new cases of bladder cancer were reported in 2017. Moreover, it was estimated that the disease caused about 16,870 deaths withihn the U.S. Additionally, factors includfing changing lifestyle, rising government support, incrteasing role of cancer care organisations for incraesing the awareness s also impacts a positive growth in the global bladder cancer market.

Europe accounts for the second largest market share for the bladder cancer, which is followed by Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market owing to the huge population base, increasing prevalence of bladder cancer, rapidly developing economies and presence of huge opportunity for the growth of the market. The Middle East & Africa has the least market share due to the unavailability of the required healthcare infrastructure, lack of awareness among people, and affordability issues due to presence of the poor economies in Africa region.

