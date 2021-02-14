Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The global Long Sleeve T-shirt market is valued at US$ xx million in 2020 is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Long Sleeve T-shirt volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Long Sleeve T-shirt market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Long Sleeve T-shirt market is segmented into

Men’s Shirt

Women’s Shirt

Segment by Application

Specialty Stores

Supermarket & Mall

E-commerce

Others

Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Market: Regional Analysis

The Long Sleeve T-shirt market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Long Sleeve T-shirt market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global Long Sleeve T-shirt Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Long Sleeve T-shirt market include:

H&M

Nike

Fast Retailing

GAP

Adidas

C&A

Gildan

Inditex

Esprit

American Apparel

Hanes

Li-Ning

Bestseller

Levi Strauss

Ralph Lauren

Hugo Boss

HLA

Under Armour

Brooks Brothers

Next Plc

Lacoste

TOM TAILOR

Metersbonwe

Semir

S.Oliver

