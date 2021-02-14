Global Impact on Impact on Beer Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Beer Market Overview

Looking at the economic development at Global Beer Industry level and specifically for BRIC countries, the increasing purchasing power of consumers, trends of healthy consumption leading to changes in consumption basket of consumers are likely to remain significant. The increasing consumption of beer is driven by this desire to socialize and spend some quality time with family and friends. Moreover, disposable income of the consumers has increased exceptionally in the developing nations of Asia Pacific which in turn propels the sales of beer. Moreover, increasing food service industry has created a favourable environment to grow Covid-19 Impact on Beer Market in developing nations.

Due to the high popularity and demand associated to beer consumption, the market is growing at an incremental pace of development on the global stage. Urbanization represents the demographic trend highlighting the world’s population becoming increasingly concentrated in urban communities, resulting in significant changes to the environment and lifestyles. Robust economic growth, rising urbanization, and explosion in the middle-class population especially in developing countries, coupled with cheap labour force, ease of doing business and rising disposable income has attracted international retailers to enter and expand in regions such as India, China, Brazil and Mexico and gain strong foothold in the market. Globalization and urbanization has significantly affected the composition of human diets and this urban life encourages the consumption and use of goods with nutritional benefits. Changing life styles of the consumers, beer plays a significant factor in the sociological factors.

Beer Market Key Players

The key players profiled in are Covid-19 Impact on Beer Market are SABMiller plc (U.K.), Tsingtao Brewery Co., Ltd. (China), Boston Beer Company (U.S.), Beijing Yanjing Brewery (China), Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (Belgium), United Breweries Limited (India), Diageo Plc. (U.K.), Carlsberg Group (Denmark) and Heineken N.V. (Netherlands)

Key players in the Global Beer Industry, is inclined to introduce new products in the market or to extend the product line of renowned product. Also, the company promotes their new products on social media in order to reach many customers. This promotional strategy aids to retain the existing the customers and to acquire new customers.

Moreover, key players are emphasizing in the research & development in order to introduce new products. Apart from that, key players are increasing their production capacity in the emerging economies to increase the sales. Cost of production of beer is less as compare to the developed economies which will increase the company’s overall profitability.

Beer Market Segments

Global Beer Market has been divided into Type, Source, Packaging, Production and Region.

Based on Type: Pale ale, Stout, Mild ale, Lambic, Lager, Porters, MARZEN, Bock and Others

Based on Source: Barley, Wheat, Rice, Corn, Millet, Sorghum, Cassava roots, Agave and Others

Based on Packaging: Can, Bottle and Draught

Based on Production: Micro and Macro

Based on Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW.

