Global E-Commerce Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2022

Global e-commerce market growth outlook is positive with significant growth potential for e-commerce in emerging countries. Rapid growth in millennial population in emerging markets, rising smartphone and internet penetration, access to online payment options, and technological advances such as big data and cloud-based e-commerce platforms are driving the e-commerce industry.

The market for e-commerce reached a value of nearly REDACTED in 2017 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to nearly REDACTED by 2022.

The market for e-commerce is concentrated with a few large players dominating the market. Major players in the market are Amazon, JD.com, Alibaba, Apple and Walmart. Amazon accounted for the largest share of the market for e-commerce in 2017. The highest growth is projected to come from food and personal care segment which is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED. Major factors included risein disposable incomes and growth in internet penetration in emerging markets.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for e-commerce, accounting for REDACTED of the global market. It was followed by North America and Western Europe. Going forward, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the e-commerce market, estimated at grow at a CAGR of REDACTED, followed by Africa, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED.

China is the largest market in terms of value and in the e-commerce market. India and china are forecasted to have the fastest growth, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED and REDACTED, respectively. The market is challenged by restraints such as online security risks and inefficient e-commerce business models.Report Scope:

This research report categorizes the e-commerce market by type, including apparel and accessories, electronic and media, food and personal care and furniture and appliances.

Report Includes:

– 94 data tables

– A detailed overview and an industry analysis of the global e-commerce market

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– Identification of major drivers and restraints, along with key trends and technology updates that affect the market

– Quantification and segmentation of the global e-commerce market by geography and product offerings, such as apparel and accessories, electronics and media, food and personal care, and furniture and appliances

– Company profiles of leading players in the market, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com, Inc., Apple, Inc., JD.com, Inc. and Walmart, Inc.

