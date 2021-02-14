Global Satellite Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape2020-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Satellite market will register a 14.1%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 7569.1 million by 2025, from $ 4469.4 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Satellite business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Satellite market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Satellite, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Satellite market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Satellite companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
LEO
GEO
MEO
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Commercial
National Security
Science and Environment
Navigation
Military Surveillance
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Lockheed Martin
Planet Labs
Northrop Gruman
Airbus Defence and Space
CASC
Thales Alenia Space
Maxar Technologies
Boeing Defense
Raytheon
ISS-Reshetnev Company
