Global Digital Piano Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape2020-2026

According to this study, over the next five years the Digital Piano market will register a 6.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1268.9 million by 2025, from $ 1004.5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Digital Piano business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Digital Piano market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Digital Piano value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Vertical Digital Piano
Grand Digital Piano
Portable Digital Piano
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Learning and Teaching
Entertainment
Performance
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Yamaha
Xinghai Piano Group
CASIO
Samick
KORG
Guangzhou Pearl River Piano Group
Ringway Tech
KAWAI
YOUNG CHANG
Roland
Clavia
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Digital Piano consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Digital Piano market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Digital Piano manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
