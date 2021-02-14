Remittance Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact forecast year

This report focuses on the global Remittance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Remittance development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
MoneyGram International Inc.
Western Union Holdings, Inc.
Euronet Worldwide, Inc.
The Kroger Co.
ABSA
Banco Bradesco SA
U.S. Bank
Scotiabank
Societe Generale
UBA
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Bank Money Transfer Services
Money Transfer App
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Personal Remittances
Business Remittances
Public Services
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Remittance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Remittance development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Remittance are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.