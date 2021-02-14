Remittance Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact forecast year

This report focuses on the global Remittance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Remittance development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

MoneyGram International Inc.

Western Union Holdings, Inc.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc.

The Kroger Co.

ABSA

Banco Bradesco SA

U.S. Bank

Scotiabank

Societe Generale

UBA

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Bank Money Transfer Services

Money Transfer App

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Personal Remittances

Business Remittances

Public Services

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Remittance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Remittance development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Remittance are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

