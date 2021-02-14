Hyperspectral Imaging System Market By Key Vendors, Regions, Trends with Industry Study & Forecast to 2023

Hyperspectral Imaging System Market: Information by Product (Visible/Near-Infrared (VNIR), Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR), Mid-Wave Infrared (MWIR), Long-Wave Infrared (LWIR)), Application (Surveillance, Remote Sensing, Machine Vision/Optical and Medical Diagnostics) and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa) – Global Forecast till 2025

Market Highlights

According to MRFR analysis, Global Hyperspectral Imaging System Market is expected to register a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025 and held a value of USD 10,700 Million in 2018.

Hyperspectral imaging system has wide applications in areas such as art conservation, vegetation, water resource control, archaeology, food quality, forensic medicine, crime scene detection, and forensic medicine. HSI technology is mainly used by the defense sector, government agencies, and non-military application sectors such as agriculture and mineral.

Get Sample Report at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8741

The growth of the global Hyperspectral Imaging System Market is boosted by various factors such as the growing industrial applications of hyperspectral imaging, Technological advancements in electronics industry, such as sensor design, high spectral resolution, high spatial resolution, compact and lightweight devices, growing prevalence of cancer, and increasing awareness of innovative diagnostics methods.

Additionally, the introduction of innovative products in the market is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, In January 2020, Specim, Spectral Imaging Ltd. (Finland), launched Specim’s new AFX10, a compact hyperspectral camera for airborne use. Specim’s new AFX10 is easy to use and can be used to check water quality, estimating the fertilizing need in agriculture, identifying vegetation species, or studying wildlife population

However, the high cost associated with the use of hyperspectral imaging and scarcity of qualified professionals is likely to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Several market players currently dominate the global hyperspectral imaging system market. The key players are engaged in product launches and strategic collaborations to strengthen their market positions.

Key Players

Some of the Key Players in the Global Hyperspectral Imaging System Market are Headwall Photonics, Inc. (the US), Specim, Spectral Imaging Ltd. (Finland), Norsk Elektro Optikk as (NEO) (Norway), Resonon, Inc. (the US), Corning Incorporated(US), Telops (Canada), Applied Spectral Imaging(US), Bayspec, Inc.(the US), Surface Optics Corporation (US), Chemimage Corporation (US), Cubert GmbH (Germany), Raytheon (US), Galileo Group, Inc.(the US), Hypermed Imaging, Inc.(the US), Inno-Spec (Germany), Camlin Group Ltd. (UK), IMEC (Belgium), XIMEA GmbH (Germany), among others.

Segmentation

The Global Hyperspectral Imaging System Market has been segmented based on Product, Technology, and Application.

The market, based on product, has been divided into visible/near-infrared (VNIR), short-wave infrared (SWIR), mid-wave infrared (MWIR), long-wave infrared (LWIR). The Visible/Near-Infrared (VNIR) systems segment is likely to be the largest due to the high adoption of visible/near-infrared (VNIR) systems in various industries. The mid-wave infrared (MWIR) segment is predicted to be the fastest-growing due to increasing awareness about the rising adoption of MWIR systems in detecting volcanic vents, industrial gas leaks, or biomass burning events.

The global hyperspectral imaging system market has been segmented, based on the technology, into push broom, snapshot, and others. The push broom segment is anticipated to be the largest segment during the forecast period due to the rising popularity of these devices owing to the simplified illumination requirements, minimized illumination exposure, high spectral resolution, and heat load, and the shorter capturing time.

The applications segment of the global hyperspectral imaging system market surveillance, remote sensing, machine vision/optical, and medical diagnostics. The surveillance segment is likely to hold the maximum share during the forecast period due to the rising adoption of innovative technologies in the defense sector.

Regional Analysis

The arket has been divided, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas held the maximum share in the year 2018, owing to the presence of established key players in countries such as the US and Canada. The hyperspectral imaging system market in the Americas has further been categorized into North America and Latin America, with the North American market further divided into the US and Canada. The European hyperspectral imaging system market has been categorized as Western Europe and Eastern Europe. The Western European market has been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The hyperspectral imaging system market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The hyperspectral imaging system market in this region is anticipated to be the fastest growing during the assessment period due to the rising mining activities, and blooming healthcare, agriculture, and biotechnology sector in the region. The hyperspectral imaging system market in the Middle East & Africa has been divided into the Middle East and Africa.

For More See Healthcare Related Reports:

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/fluorosurfactant-market-industry-shares-opportunities-development-status-key-findings-and-growth-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/nutraceuticals-market-expected-to-witness-a-rapid-growth-by-2025-2021-01-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/edible-insects-market-information-by-type-application-distribution-channel-and-region-2021-01-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/commercial-airport-baggage-handling-systems-market-report-information-by-technology-service-region-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-rubber-processing-chemicals-market-size-analytical-overview-growth-factors-demand-top-key-players-update-global-trend-and-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/submersible-pumps-for-mining-sector-market-structure-covid-19-analysis-business-challenges-in-global-industry-forecast-till-2024-2021-01-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/nutritional-bar-market-statistics-industry-review-research-and-growth-to-2023-2021-01-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/food-stabilizers-market-top-companies-2019-size-value-share-latest-trend-2021-01-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/titanium-dioxide-market-business-opportunities-leading-players-covid-19-overview-industry-statistics-revenue-and-future-investments-2023-2021-01-05

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/algae-products-market-landscape-value-share-emerging-trend-business-growth-leading-players-review-2021-01-05

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR) enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://thedailychronicle.in/