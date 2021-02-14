Global Agricultural Robots Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape2020-2026

Agricultural robot is a robot deployed for agricultural purposes. The main area of application of robots in agriculture today is at the harvesting stage. Emerging applications of robots or drones in agriculture include weed control,[1][2][3] cloud seeding,[4] planting seeds, harvesting, environmental monitoring and soil analysis.

Harvesting management is the most widely used application in agricultural robots as it plays a vital role in understanding the field variability and helps farmers in maximizing their yields. Increasing labor cost is motivating farm owners to adopt automated harvesting system. Automated harvesting management held the largest market share among all applications due to the high adoption rate among farmers and growers.

The global Agricultural Robots market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Agricultural Robots volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Agricultural Robots market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Deere & Company

Trimble

Agco Corporation

Agjunction

DJI

Boumatic Robotics, B.V.

Lely Holding

AG Leader Technology

Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.

AG Eagle LLC

Agribotix LLC

Autocopter Corp

Blue River Technology

Auroras

Grownetics

Autonomous Tractor

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)/Drones

Milking Robots

Automated Harvesting Systems

Driverless Tractors

Other Robots

Segment by Application

Harvesting Management

Field Mapping

Dairy Farm Management

Soil Management

Irrigation Management

