Categories
News

Global Prebiotics Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

  • Market Highlights
  • TheGlobal
  • Prebiotics Market has registered continued growth over the last few
  • years and is projected to reach USD 8,794.7 Million by 2025 at
  • aCAGR of 9.7%. Prebiotics are non-digestible compounds that
  • promote the growth of beneficial microbes in animal and human guts. The
  • consumption of prebiotics such as inulin, oligosaccharides, lactulose, and
  • others help in the healthy growth of the gut microbiota. Apart from the traditional applications of prebiotics such

 

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6409

  • are trying to explore new application industries for their products. Market
  • players are focusing on developing new products that can be used in
  • pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and animal feed. Animal feed is emerging as one of
  • the most potential application industries for prebiotics globally. Ban on the
  • use of antibiotics as growth promotors has also contributed to the increased
  • acceptance of innovative products such as prebiotics and algae proteins. The
  • increasing awareness regarding the importance of gut health in animal
  • performance and productivity among the livestock rearers has resulted in the
  • incorporation of prebiotic products in livestock diets. Pet owners prefer pet
  • food with prebiotics such as fructo-oligosaccharides, inulin, and others to
  • promote growth of Bifidobacteria and Lactobacilli bacteria in pets, especially
  • dogs and cats. According to the data cited by PetMD, nearly 70%of

Also read: https://workflowy.com/s/prebiotics-market-co/bw1zjbNcBkD1PRCO

  • the immune system in dogs is governed by their digestive system/tract.
  • Prominent market players are taking
  • steps toward business expansions and entering into untapped markets, thereby
  • increasing their consumer bases. The international players may strengthen their
  • presence worldwide through acquisitions during the review period. Surging
  • demand for functional ingredients in food & beverages and dietary
  • supplements is fuelling market growth, thereby making it an ideal time for
  • players to launch new prebiotics products and increase their global market

Also read: https://www.goconqr.com/en-US/note/28181441/Prebiotics-Market–Covid-19-Outbreak–Industry-Scenario–Quality–Survey–Regional–Analysis–Segmentation–Key-Players-and-Forecast-to-2025

  • Segmental Analysis
  • The global prebiotics
  • market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.
  • Based on type, the
  • global prebiotics market is segmented into inulin, fructo-oligosaccharides,
  • galacto-oligosaccharides, and others. The
  • inulin segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 10.0%during
  • the forecast period. Inulin is classified as a prebiotic because of its ability
  • to stimulate the growth of beneficial bacteria such as bifidobacteria. The
  • growth of such bacteria is associated with improving bowel function and general

Also read: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/02/08/2171460/0/en/Car-Rental-Market-to-witness-significant-growth-at-a-healthy-14-CAGR-Market-Research-Future-MRFR.html

  • It is used to enrich food products with dietary fiber. It is also used
  • as a sugar replacer, fat replacer, and texture modifier for the development of
  • functional foods.
  • Regional Analysis
  • Geographically, the global prebiotics market has been segmented
  • into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. As per
  • MRFR analysis, Europe dominated the market, accounting for the largest share of
  • more than 37% in 2018and register a CAGR of 9.2% during

ALSO READ:  http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/organic-hair-color-market-growth-factors-demand-future-scope-key-players-and-forecast-2023-2021-01-18

\About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

 

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

 

 

 

https://thedailychronicle.in/