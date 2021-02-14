Global Prebiotics Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Market Highlights

The Global

Prebiotics Market has registered continued growth over the last few

has registered continued growth over the last few years and is projected to reach USD 8,794.7 Million by 2025 at

at a CAGR of 9.7%. Prebiotics are non-digestible compounds that

Prebiotics are non-digestible compounds that promote the growth of beneficial microbes in animal and human guts. The

consumption of prebiotics such as inulin, oligosaccharides, lactulose, and

others help in the healthy growth of the gut microbiota. Apart from the traditional applications of prebiotics such

are trying to explore new application industries for their products. Market

players are focusing on developing new products that can be used in

pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and animal feed. Animal feed is emerging as one of

the most potential application industries for prebiotics globally. Ban on the

use of antibiotics as growth promotors has also contributed to the increased

acceptance of innovative products such as prebiotics and algae proteins. The

increasing awareness regarding the importance of gut health in animal

performance and productivity among the livestock rearers has resulted in the

incorporation of prebiotic products in livestock diets. Pet owners prefer pet

food with prebiotics such as fructo-oligosaccharides, inulin, and others to

promote growth of Bifidobacteria and Lactobacilli bacteria in pets, especially

dogs and cats. According to the data cited by PetMD, nearly 70%of

the immune system in dogs is governed by their digestive system/tract.

Prominent market players are taking

steps toward business expansions and entering into untapped markets, thereby

increasing their consumer bases. The international players may strengthen their

presence worldwide through acquisitions during the review period. Surging

demand for functional ingredients in food & beverages and dietary

supplements is fuelling market growth, thereby making it an ideal time for

players to launch new prebiotics products and increase their global market



Segmental Analysis

The global prebiotics

market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

Based on type, the

global prebiotics market is segmented into inulin, fructo-oligosaccharides,

galacto-oligosaccharides, and others. The

inulin segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 10.0% during

during the forecast period. Inulin is classified as a prebiotic because of its ability

to stimulate the growth of beneficial bacteria such as bifidobacteria. The

growth of such bacteria is associated with improving bowel function and general

It is used to enrich food products with dietary fiber. It is also used

as a sugar replacer, fat replacer, and texture modifier for the development of

functional foods.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global prebiotics market has been segmented

into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. As per

MRFR analysis, Europe dominated the market, accounting for the largest share of

more than 37% in 2018and register a CAGR of 9.2% during

