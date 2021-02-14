Global Potato Protein Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

- Market Overview:
- Potato protein is a high-grade
- protein concentrate and consists of features such as favorable amino acid
- profile and low ash levels. Potato proteins have a very good nutritional value,
- equal to that of the egg. Potato protein concentrate is beneficial for muscle
- growth and assist to build up energy. It is gaining popularity in supplements
- and sports nutrition along with high demand in animal nutrition market. Potato
- isolates and potato concentrates are the two types of potato protein used in
- various industries.
- Market Forecast:
- Potato protein is cost-effective
- over the animal protein which is gaining traction among the consumers globally.
- Increasing vegan population is also driving the growth of the market. Moreover,
- the emulsifying, foaming, and gelling properties of the potato protein isolates
- makes it an ideal ingredient in the food application.
- Potato protein is also used in
- animal feed to add to their nutritional level which is growing the demand for
- potato protein market. Moreover, the high nutritive value of potato protein is
- propelling the market demand among the health-conscious population. However,
- there may exist some health-related risk factors which must be investigated in
- detail before potato protein is applied in the food industry as a new source of
- Nevertheless, all these factors are projected to contribute to the estimated
- CAGR of 4.8% of potato protein market during the forecast period
- 2017-2023.
- Downstream analysis:
- On the basis of type, potato protein
- market is segmented into potato protein isolates and potato protein
- The potato protein concentrates segment is anticipated to
- dominate the market owing to its high application in various industries.
- However, the potato protein isolates segment is projected to witness
- substantial growth over the forecast period.
- Based on the application, potato
- protein market is segmented into bakery & confectionery, dairy & frozen
- desserts, beverages, supplements, snacks, animal nutrition, and others. The
- animal nutrition segment is witnessed to be dominating the market owing to the
- high application of potato protein in feed industry of which cattle and swine
- segment are the major contributors. However, the supplements segment is an
- emerging segment and is projected to gain steady growth over the forecasted
- Regional Analysis:
- The global potato protein market is
- segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world
- (RoW). Europe is dominating the market followed by North America. High
- investment by key players on the R&D and technological advancements is
- propelling the market growth in Europe. High inclination of consumers towards
- functional food in North America is driving the market for potato protein in
- this region.
- Asia Pacific is projected to be the
- fastest growing region over the forecasted period. India and China are the
- major contributors in this region due to growing health awareness and
- increasing consumption of healthy foods. Latin America is also expected to
- witness moderate growth over the estimated period in which Brazil is the major
- contributor followed by Mexico.
