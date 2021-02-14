At 6.1% CAGR, Dental Sutures Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Growing Dentist Procedures Is Expected To Drive A Significant Demand

According to the American Dental Association, in 2015, 52.3 % of adults reported to visit the dentist every six months, 15.4% reported once per year, and 11.0% reported once every two to three years. The above statistics provide reasonable assurance to comprehend that the market for dental sutures is flourishing.

Rise In Risk Factors And Awareness Are Expected To Result In Indirect Demand

The increase in risk factors such as growing the aging population, increasing incidences of dental caries and other periodontal diseases, increasing consumption of sugar and fat-rich foods are generating additional market demand. The rising disposable income coupled with growth in the dental industry are other drivers driving growth.

Technological And Product Development Are The Keys To Market Dominance

The development of biocompatible and absorbable stitches is driving market growth. The inclusion of anti-bacterial and biocompatible coatings has resulted in higher market adoption for dissolvable stitches. The substitution of sheep intestines with synthetic absorbable materials made of amino acids and proteins exemplified by vicryl sutures is driving further growth. Thus the market share of catgut sutures, prolene sutures, and nylon sutures is expected to fall. The development of films controlling dissolution times such as the chromic gut sutures is another product development strategy yielding market mileage.

High Cost And Poor Distribution Efficiency Hampering The Market

The high cost of the dental sutures, coupled with poor reimbursements reflected by high out-of-pocket costs is hampering the market. According to the FDI World Dental Federation, estimates out-of-pocket costs represent approximately 55 % of total dental care spending, with comparative figures for general health care amounting to just 20 %.

Distribution efficiency is another neglected area, which needs to be addressed by the players. The high pressure on pricing owing to greater market fragmentation is another market restraint.

Segments: To generate an accurate understanding of the market, the global dental suture market is segmented by types, technique, and region.

Based on types, the market is segmented into which comprises absorbable, non-absorbable and others. The non-absorbable segment accounts for the most significant market share in 2015.

Based on technique, the market is segmented into interrupted sutures, continuous sutures, and mattress sutures. The mattress sutures are further sub-segmented into external horizontal mattress sutures and external vertical mattress sutures. Interrupted suture segment accounts for the most significant market share of 57.6 % of the global dental suture market.

Based on regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

Regional Analysis of Dental Suture Market: North America led by the U.S. is the largest market for dental suture owing to higher healthcare expenditure, and presence of technologically advanced products. North America accounts for the most significant market share of 34.5 % of the market, which is projected to reach $248.8 million by the end of forecast period. Europe holds the second largest market due to the presence of significant medical devices industry of Germany.

Asia Pacific market is anticipated to be the fastest growing market for dental sutures, which is expected to grow at the rate of 6.6 %.

Dominant Players:

Some of the major players in this market are B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Assut Europe S.P.A. (Italy), Osteogenics Biomedical (U.S), Ergon Sutramed S.P.A. (Italy), Ethicon US, LLC. (U.S), Surgical Specialties Corporation (U.S), Demetech Corporation (U.S), Shandong Sinorgmed Co., LTD (China), Hygitech SAS (Paris) and others.

