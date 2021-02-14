Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025

Vehicle-to-grid (V2G) describes a system in which plug-in electric vehicles, such as electric cars (BEVs) and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), communicate with the power grid to sell demand response services by either delivering electricity into the grid or by throttling their charging rate.

ALSO READ – https://www.newsmaker.com.au/news/378026/vehicletogrid-v2g-market-2020-global-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026#.Xyr8wygzaM8

Large-scale electric vehicle ordered charging can optimize power system operation, reduce peak loads, thus improving the operation safety and economy of power system. Compared with the traditional fuel vehicles, electric vehicles can greatly reduce primary energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

ALSO READ – https://icrowdnewswire.com/2020/09/30/ovp-and-video-cms-market-2020-global-analysis-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2025/

Many countries have set objectives to expand the EV market in the coming decades, and each has taken a different approach to the policy enablers that they hope will help stimulate the market in the near term. Their motivations are similar: to improve air quality in vehicle-dense urban areas, to reduce transportation sector emissions of GHGs, and to achieve greater energy independence by reducing foreign oil imports.

ALSO READ – https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/18/auction-services-market-report-segment-to-witness-highest-growth-rate-in-upcoming-years/

Shortcomings in vehicle uptake have been feared by many to be the result of driver anxiety about vehicle range. Frequently, policy proposals to solve vehicle range issues call for networks of high capacity charging stations. In theory, giving drivers the ability to charge vehicles on-the-go could reduce range anxiety and mimic the refueling infrastructure to which drivers of gasoline-powered cars have become accustomed.

ALSO READ – https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/07/managed-information-services-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021-2026/

The costs of driver adaptation underlie the challenge of stimulating EV market growth. Within the technical constraints of today’s vehicles, there is no way to meet all drivers’ vehicle range requirements for all trips. Drivers may be willing to find alternate modes of transportation, such as public transit or car rentals, if they are sufficiently compensated for the inconvenience. The question is: what is the required compensation, and where in the economic equation can it be captured?

Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G).

This report researches the worldwide Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

AC Propulsion

Corinex

Coritech

EnBW

Endesa

EnerDel

EV Grid

Hitachi

Next Energy

NRG Energy

PG&E

Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Breakdown Data by Type

Unidirectional V2G

Bidirectional V2G

Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Breakdown Data by Application

Peak power sales

Spinning reserves

Base load power

Peak power as a form of direct load control (DLC)

Peak power to reduce demand charges

Reactive power

Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

https://thedailychronicle.in/