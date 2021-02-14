Global Telemonitoring System Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019-2025

Telemonitoring system is the system to measure vital signs remotely, and to manage escalation strategies based on pre-determined rules applied on the measured data.

Data transfer can be achieved via wireless communication means and or data transfer over other media, such as a telephone or computer network or via an optical link.

Telemonitoring system improves patient visibility and interaction, which is beneficial at any point of the care continuum.

Data of telemonitoring system include equipment and software in the report.

In 2018, the global Telemonitoring System market size was 1380 million US$ and it is expected to reach 3170 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 12.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Telemonitoring System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Telemonitoring System development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Medtronic

Philips Healthcare

Boston Scientific Corporation

St. Jude Medical

GE Healthcare

Nihon Kohden

Abbott

Honeywell

SHL Telemedicine

TeleMedCare

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

COPD Telemonitoring System

Glucose Level Telemonitoring System

Blood Pressure Telemonitoring System

Cardiac & Monitoring Systems

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Home Care

Long-term Care Centers

Hospital Cares

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Telemonitoring System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Telemonitoring System development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Telemonitoring System are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

