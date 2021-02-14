Global Controlled Release Fertilizer Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Market Scenario

The global controlled-release fertilizers market is estimated to reach USD 2.01 billion in 2019 and is expected to register 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period, 2019 to 2024. The increasing demand for high-efficiency fertilizers, increasing focus on minimizing nutrient losses are the major driving factors for the growth of the market.

The farmers are focusing on boosting their crop production thus are ready to adopt advanced farming technologies. The use of controlled-release fertilizers lowers the loss of nutrients and therefore requires a lesser amount for fertilizer application as compared to conventional fertilizers. Thus, due to this reduction in the cost of cultivation, the profit realization for the farmers increases along with the crop yield. However, the lack of skilled labors and supply of less effective counterfeit products are the major challenges faced by the players operating in this market.

Market Segmentation

The global controlled-release fertilizers market is segmented by type, mechanism, crop type, and region.

On the basis of the type, the global controlled release fertilizers market is segmented into controlled release organic fertilizers (CROF), controlled release inorganic fertilizers (CRIF), controlled release coated fertilizers (CRCF), controlled release coated urea (CRCU), and others. CROF are sub-segmented into natural organic compounds (animal manure, sewage sludge etc.) and synthetic organic compounds (urea formaldehyde (UF), isobutylene-diurea (IBDU), urea acetaldehyde/cyclo diurea (CDU)). CRIF are sub-segmented into metal ammonium phosphates (KNH4PO4 and MgNH4PO4), and partially acidulated phosphate rock (PAPR).

CRCF is sub-segmented into coated granules and matrix coating. Coated granular CRFs are further segmented to organic polymer coating materials (for instance, thermoplastics, and resins) and inorganic coating materials (including sulfur and other minerals). The matrix coating is further segmented into hydrophobic matrix coating (e.g. polyoleﬁn, rubber etc.,) and hydrophilic matrix coating (hydrogels). CRCU are sub-segmented into CRCU with a sulfur-based coating material, CRCU with a polymer-based coating material, CRCU with a superabsorbent coating material (hydrogel), and CRCU with bio-composite coating material among other. CRCU segment dominate the market owing to advantages of urea-based fertilizer such as high nitrogen content (46%), low cost, and ease of application.

