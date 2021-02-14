Global Carotenoids Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Overview:

The carotenoids market is having a great run in tandem with the rise in supplement consumption. Changing economy triggering a demographic shift in the consumer behavior has helped carotenoids market gain a strong foothold. Urbanization and industrialization have impacted well and set life on a faster track which is boosting the demand for healthy and natural food.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1260

Its prolific use doesn’t just stop in the food& beverage segment; it has also percolated top other industries such as animal feed, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. Mostly found in plants and organisms, these products are antioxidants and protectthe body from cellular damage, chronic diseases, and aging. The global carotenoids market is expecting a significant rise in CAGR during the forecast period (2016-2027), explains Market Research Future (MRFR) in a detailed study. The report includes an extensivestudy of the segments and factors that can better the market prospect, along with market inputs for a holistic understanding of the sector.

Also read: https://www.hashtap.com/write/ndMx7Q5qZBMW?share=c9Q2bLdEc8H75yN0wAcfzgYHUKCpy13S

Among the major drivers, rising cases of cancer and eye-related diseases can trigger the carotenoids market growth. Carotenoids are believed to have anti-carcinogenic properties. Lycopene and canthaxanthin have positive impacts on prostate, lung cancer, and colon cancer. Whereas, lutein, astaxanthin, and zeaxanthin can assist with better eyecare. At the same time, these carotenoids work well as to reduce diabetes threat which can provide the carotenoids market significant thrust.

Also read: https://www.notion.so/Carotenoids-Market-Covid-19-Outbreak-Industry-Scenario-Quality-Survey-Regional-Analysis-Segme-9a51724e04b9483aaa185d9ecfdfeee6

Despite such advantages, these organic pigments can expect some irritants in the form of strict regulations and approval norms. In addition, unregulated high utilization can adversely impact the body which can put a leash on the expected carotenoids market growth.

Segmentation:

The carotenoids market can be segmented by type, form, and application.

Also read: https://markets.financialcontent.com/streetinsider/news/read/40957888

Based on the type, the global carotenoids market includes lutein, beta-carotene, alpha-carotene, lycopene, zeaxanthin, astaxanthin, canthaxanthin and others.

Based on the form, the carotenoids market can be segmented into powder, capsules, and tablets.

Based on the application the carotenoids market comprises food & beverages, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, & other applications.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/long-fiber-thermoplastics-market-growth-drivers-impact-analysis-market-opportunities-by-2023-2021-01-18

\About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

https://thedailychronicle.in/