Global HR Payroll Software Market Research Report 2022

The global HR payroll software market is presumed to expand at 9 % CAGR during the forecast period (2017–2023) owing to the increasing popularity of the software, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). HR payroll software refers to the software in which the company pays the salary to their employee. HR payroll comprises generate and distribute pay slips with a single click, bonus payment, checklist driven payroll processing in under a minute, highly configurable claims module with expenses, reimbursement workflow, recruitment, vacation leaves, accurate reconciliation tools, firing employees, salary hikes, and benefit deduction.

Drivers and Constraints Impacting the Market

The HR payroll software is majorly driven by its comprehensive and flexible solutions that help to integrate, organize, and simplify complex business processes, and secure data management and transactions. With the growing popularity of the software and increasing awareness among the among the enterprises regarding the benefits of HR payroll software is anticipated to propel the market growth during the assessment period. Moreover, HR payroll software also helps in decision-making and offer a definite image of the resources of an organization. Mobile application, analytics, and concentration on team management are further propelling the market growth over the forecast period.

On the flip side, potential problems such as security of data, loss or theft, cybersecurity, and fraud are some of the major concerns estimated to inhibit the market in the coming years.

Global HR Payroll Software Market: Segmental Analysis

The global HR payroll software market has been segmented on the basis of end-users, services, deployments, application, and region.

By mode of software, the global HR payroll software market has been segmented into employee self-service software, claims reimbursement software, and leave management software.

By mode of application, the market has been segmented into reimbursement & loans, employees benefits, tax filings, time & attendance, learning management, leave management, employees records, performance review, payroll, and others.

By mode of services, the market has been segmented into HR shared services, modification, service activity reports, up-gradation, and installation.

By mode of deployments, the market has been segmented into on-premise deployment and cloud-hosted deployment. The cloud-based payroll software is majorly driven by the secured cloud backup of employee data, advantages over on-premise solutions, and ease of system enhancements and updates.

By mode of end-users, the market has been segmented into small, medium, and large-scale industry. Among these, the large-scale industry is the largest users of cloud-based payroll software but is presumed to lose its dominance to SMEs during the forecast period. SMEs are extensively adopting cloud-based payroll software as they are facing more challenges than large enterprises.

