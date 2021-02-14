Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling MarketSize, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2025

This report focuses on the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Autodesk, Inc
Nemetschek AG
Bentley Systems, Inc
Trimble Navigation Ltd
Dassault Systemes S.A.
RIB Software AG
Robert Mcneel & Associates
Siemens
AVEVA Group
Oracle Aconex
Beck Technology
Innovaya
IES
Hongye Technology
Explorer Software
Lubansoft
Glodon
YJK Building Software
Tangent
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
3D BIM- Design Model
4D BIM- Construction Dynamics
5D BIM- Cost
6D BIM- Built Facilities
7D BIM- Environmental Protection
3D BIM-design model is the most used type in 2019, with about 64.55% market share.
Market segment by Application, split into
Architect
AEC Engineering Office
Contractor
Owner
Others
Demand of contractors occupied most of market share of about 33.66% in 2019, followed by architect with 25.4% market share.
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Building Information Modeling (BIM) Software are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
