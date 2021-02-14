Global Instant Beverage Premixesg Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Market Overview

Owing to the escalating labor class population, the demand for instant beverage premixes is experiencing a surge. Instant beverages act as metabolism booster, enhancing body functionality and provide healthy hydration. Increasing health awareness among the consumers is adding fuel to the growth of health drink premixes globally. Instant beverage premixes are available in various forms which has increased the popularity of the product among the consumers. Consumption of instant coffee is projected to be dominating in the developed countries. However, the demand for instant health drink may grow during the forecast period based on increasing health consciousness among the population.

Market Forecast

Global Instant Beverage Premixes Market share is expected to grow at a higher growth rate supported by diverse application across various industries. Application of Instant Beverage Premixes is also gaining popularity in the personal care industries as Instant Beverage Premixes are found to be beneficial in treating acne and other skin and hair related problems. Technological strides are resulting in improved product quality, which is also adding fuel to the growth of this market. Increasing demand for healthy food ingredients is influencing the growth of Instant Beverage Premixes market, positively.

Downstream Analysis

In the category of the type of instant beverage premixes, instant coffee is dominating the market being the most preferred drink in developed countries. However, the instant health drink market may witness growth in the upcoming period due to increasing health awareness among the consumers. On the basis of functionality, flavored beverages have observed to be growing at a high CAGR.

Additionally on the basis of distribution, store based distribution channel is observing higher growth owing to convenience shopping experience.

Regional Analysis

The global instant beverage premixes market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). Asia Pacific holds a major share followed by Europe. The rising nutritional trend and disposable income in developing nations of Asia Pacific will continue to drive the growth of instant beverage premixes. The changing lifestyle and shifting food consumption pattern propels the development and growth of instant beverage premixes market in developing countries of Asia Pacific.

Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the global instant beverage premixes market are The Republic of Tea (the U.S.), Keurig Green Mountain, Inc. (the U.S.), Ito En, Inc. (Japan), PepsiCo Inc. (the U.S.), Ajinomoto General Foods Inc. (Japan), Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (Japan), and Monster Beverage Co. (the U.S.)

