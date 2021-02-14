Global Protein Ingredientsg Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Market Forecast

Pea and egg white proteins are growing traction among the consumers with each having an individual growth rate of about 3.04% and 3.44% during the period 2017-2022. These ingredients are fast emerging as major protein sources in the industry. Egg whites are growing mainly due to their amino acid profile and protein absorbability and pea protein due to its protein profile and sustainability. Soybean and whey is projected to dominate the protein ingredient sources with more than 40% by 2022. Increase in food safety issues related to animal protein, consumers are likely to shift more towards plant proteins like soybean, pea and canola.

Powder and bars together is estimated to dominate the protein ingredients market by more than 60% in the year 2017. However, fastest growth is witnessed under ready to drink form followed by bars. Advancements in technology in processing and overall product development has resulted in launch of various product protein ingredient forms.

By Downstream analysis-

Functional foods and sports nutrition together utilize more than 50% of protein ingredients. Growing importance of protein in healthy foods and beverage segments is supporting protein ingredients applications. Fastest growth is projected under functional foods followed by sports nutrition due to increase n protein demand with specific nutritional requirements.

Growth in functional beverages sales have increased comparatively higher than carbonated and other high-sugar, empty calorie beverages across various parts of the world. Functional foods and sports nutrition utilizes most of the protein ingredients which accounts more than 55% of total protein ingredient applications. More than 50% of protein ingredients manufactured in China is used as a meat additives. Substances such as dried meat, poultry stock, meat extracts, or hydrolyzed protein are used as a meat additives. Meat additives are generally used for enhancement of taste, flavor and extension of shelf life of the meat products.

Competitive analysis-

The major key players in Protein Ingredients market are

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. (U.S.)

Solae (U.S.)

Shandong Yuwang Industrial Co., Ltd (China)

Shandong Sinoglory Health Food Co., Ltd (China)

Gushen Biological Technology Group Co.,Ltd (China)

Solbar (Israel)

Nutripea (Canada)

