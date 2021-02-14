Global Food Emulsifiersg Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Market Scenario:

Food emulsifiers are used as food toppings in various bakery and confectionary products in order to improve the texture and appearance of cakes, biscuits, cookies, ice-creams, mayonnaise, chocolates, infant formulas and other products. These are often used as food additives in various food processes, hence this market will grow at a higher rate during the forecasted period.

With the growing consumer awareness & their increasing interest in the appearance and texture of foods along with the multiple benefits of food emulsifiers, the demand for food emulsifiers will drive the market growth from 2016 to 2021. These factors have led to the adoption of the food emulsifiers in various food applications such as processed foods and convenience foods manufacturing industries, and others.

The demand for processed meat, seafood has increased has indirectly driven the market for food emulsifiers in recent years. Moreover the growing application scope of emulsifiers in industries such as cosmetics, and personal care product industry is also driving the growth in this market.

Segments

Food emulsifiers market has been segmented on the basis of sources which comprises of plant source, animal source, synthetic

Food emulsifiers has been segmented on the basis of by type lecithin, monoglycerides, sorbitan derivatives, polyhydric emulsifiers, anionic emulsifiers, and others

Food emulsifiers is segmented on the basis of by application bakery, confectionery, processed meat, poultry & fish, margarine & spreads, infant formula and others

Key Players

The key players profiled in the food emulsifiers market are as Danisco A/S (Denmark), Cargill Inc. (U.S.), Riken Vitamin Co., Ltd. (Japan), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Dow Corning Corporation (U.S.), Beldem (Belgium), and BASF SE (Germany)

The food emulsifiers market is segmented under the following regions mentioned below:

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Australia

Singapore

Rest of Asia Pacific

