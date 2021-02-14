Global And China Core HR Software Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Global Core HR Software Scope and Market Size

Core HR Software market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Core HR Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Benefits and Claims Management

Payroll and Compensation Management

Personnel Management

Learning Management

Pension Management

Compliance Management

Succession Planning

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Government

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Telecom and IT

Other

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Core HR Software market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Core HR Software market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

IBM (US)

Oracle Corp (US)

SAP SE (Germany)

Ultimate Software Group

Automatic Data Processing (US)

Ceridian HCM (US)

Corehr (Ireland)

Employwise (India)

Paychex (US)

Paycom Software (US)

Sumtotal Systems (US)

Workday (US)

