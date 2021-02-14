Global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market will register a 15.7%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 4294.9 million by 2025, from $ 2399.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Transportation Management Systems (TMS) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Transportation Management Systems (TMS), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Transportation Management Systems (TMS) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Solution type

Hardware

Services

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Logistics & Transport

Manufacturing

Commercial

Retail

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

JDA Software

HighJump

Oracle Corporation

Descartes

SAP SE

Manhattan Associates

Omnitracs

BluJay

ORTEC

TMW Systems

MercuryGate

CargoSmart

Precision Software

Next Generation Logistics

One Network Enterprises

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Transportation Management Systems (TMS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Transportation Management Systems (TMS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

