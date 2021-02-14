Global LED Driver for Lighting Market Research Report 2024

Regional Analysis

The geographic analysis of the global LED drivers market has been done for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8665

The North American market has been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The regional market is expected to account for a significant share of the global LED drivers market during the review period. The growth of the market in North America can be attributed to the high concentration of market players and the easy availability of proficient technical expertise in the region. Furthermore, the risein smart street lighting and smart building projects in the region is expected to drive the demand for LED drivers in the region.

ALSO READ : https://futuremarket.tumblr.com/post/190996528998/led-driver-for-lighting-market-to-increase

In terms of market size, Europe is expected to hold the second-largest share in the LED drivers market. The European market has been divided into the UK, the Netherlands, Germany, France, and the rest of Europe. Germany generates the highest demand for LED drivers in Europe, whereas the market in France is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

ALSO READ : http://marketresearchnewstan.over-blog.com/2020/02/led-driver-for-lighting-market-to-increase-valuation-with-surging-investments-by-2025.html

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share and register the highest CAGR during the review period of 2019 to 2025. The regional market has been classified as China, Japan, India, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. China is among the leading revenue generators in the Asia-Pacific LED drivers market. Reduction in prices of LED lighting, rapid urbanization and changing lifestyles of people, and increase in the number of government initiatives to promote energy-saving lighting is expected to drive the demand for LED drivers in Asia-Pacific

ALSO READ : https://teletype.in/@market-newsflash/uzCMmHyt

The rest of the world includes South America, and the Middle East, and Africa. Among these, the market in the Middle East and Africa is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast.

Market Highlights

ALSO READ : https://market-newsflash.tistory.com/87

The global LED drivers market size is expected to grow from USD 4,696.05 million in 2018 to USD 18,522.74 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 31.58% during the forecast period. Factors such as an increase in the adoption of LED lighting, rising demand for energy-efficient lighting systems, and the growing number of smart buildings are expected to drive the demand for LED drivers across the globe.

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented intoconstant voltage and constant current. The constant current segment dominated the market in 2018; this segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025.

On the basis of component, the market has been segmented into driver IC, discrete component, and others. The driver IC segment dominated the market in 2018 and it is expected to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025.

On the basis of luminaires type, the market has been segmented into type A lamps, decorative lamps, T lamps, reflectors, and others. The type A lamps segment is expected to dominate the review period, however, the T lamps segment is expected to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into commercial lighting, industrial lighting, automotive lighting, residential lighting, and others. The commercial lighting segment is expected to dominate the market during the review period. The automotive lighting segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key players

The key players profiled in the global LED drivers industry research report are Osram GmbH (Germany), Harvard Technology Ltd. (UK), Texas Instruments (US), Maxim Integrated (US), Macroblock Inc. (Taiwan), Atmel Corporation (US), General Electric Company (US), Cree, Inc. (US), ROHM Semiconductors (Japan), ON Semiconductor (US), AC Electronics (US), Signify Holding (Netherlands), Lutron Electronics Co., Inc. (US), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), and STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland).

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Reports (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research and Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://thedailychronicle.in/