Global Education PC Market Research Report 2024

The Global Education PC Market is expected to register significant market growth during the forecast period.

Digital learning has proliferated the education industry over the past few decades and is expected to grow enormously in the near future. This has encouraged users to adopt computers and tablets for education. Education PCs enable students to learn at their comfort during any time of the day. Schools and colleges are using audio-visual formats and animations to help students understand the concepts thoroughly. Moreover, advancements in technology such as augmented reality, virtual reality, and 3D animation have encouraged application developers to integrate these technologies in educational concepts, thereby providing modern methods of learning to students.

The global education PC market has been segmented on the basis of product, end user, and region.Byproduct, the global education PC market has been segmented into desktop, laptop, and tablets. On the basis of end user, the global education PC market has been segmented into primary education, secondary education, higher education, and others.

Players

The Key Players in the Education PC market are identified across all the major regions based on their countries of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are IBM Corp. (US), SMART Technologies Inc. (US), AT&T Technologies Inc. (Canada), Blackboard Inc. (US), Dell Inc. (US), Apple Inc. (US), Microsoft Corp. (US), HP (US), Lenovo Group Ltd (Hong Kong), Toshiba (Japan), Panasonic (Japan), Samsung (South Korea), Compaq (US), LG (South Korea), and Sony (Japan). The companies are focused on innovating in their existing product portfolio as well as innovate new products by investing in research and development to analyze the changing market trends.

Regional Analysis

The market for education PC is estimated to register significant growth during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. The geographic analysis of the education PC market has been conducted for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America. According to MRFR analysis, North America dominated the global market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The region has adopted technologies such as augmented reality, virtual reality, and 3D animation to make learning interactive. Also, the presence of technology innovators including Microsoft Corp., Apple Inc., and IBM Corp. has increased the adoption of education PCs in the region. On the contrary, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth in the global market during the forecast period 2019–2025.

