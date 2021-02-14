Global Industrial Controllers Market Research Report 2024

Industrial controllers are high-performance devices which are used for data acquisition, processing, and control, offering the highest processing power and connectivity. The factors contributing to the growth of the industrial controllers market include government policies supporting the adoption of industrial automation, and increased demand for automation in manufacturing industries. The market is primarily segregated into PLC, DCS, and SCADA. Among these segments, PLC dominates the market. Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the region growing at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8644

Key Players

The key players in the industrial controller market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are National Instruments, Ascon Technologic, Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Electric, General Electric, Omron Corporation, Red Lion Controls, B&R Industrial Automation GmbH, Schneider Electric, ABB Limited, Honeywell International, Rockwell International, Emerson Electric Corporation, Belden Inc among others. These players contribute significantly to market growth.Apart from the top key players, the other players contribute nearly 25–30% in the industrial controllers market.

ALSO READ : https://futuremarket.tumblr.com/post/190995792128/industrial-controllers-market-report-to-increase

Regional Analysis

On the basis of geography, the market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America. Among the regions mentioned above, North America is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. The factors boosting the growth of the market in North America include the presence of the largest market for oil & gas and increasing focus on digitization of oil fields with the adoption of industry 4.0, presence of key market players in the automation industry. However, the lack of a skilled workforce and limited awareness about factory automation methods can hamper the growth of the industrial controllers market. On the other hand, increased adoption of industrial robots, adoption of automation in mining and water treatment, and the presence of foreign developers of automation operating in Canada are fuelling the growth of the industrial controllers market.

ALSO READ : http://marketresearchnewstan.over-blog.com/2020/02/industrial-controllers-market-report-to-increase-valuation-with-surging-investments-by-2025.html

Asia-Pacific region is expected to show the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is anticipated due to emerging economies such as China and India, and developed countries such as South Korea, Japan and Singapore. China experiences a high demand for automation in oil & gas and metal & mining industries. The country’s government also favors the manufacturing of industrial robots. Moreover, the presence of key electronic component manufacturers in the region also fuels the market growth.

ALSO READ : https://teletype.in/@market-newsflash/uZu4wfw4

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Reports (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research and Consulting Services.

ALSO READ : https://market-newsflash.tistory.com/79

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://thedailychronicle.in/