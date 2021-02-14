Global System on Module (SoM) Market Research Report 2024

According to Market Research Future, the global system on module (SoM) market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

The recent advancement in embedded applications including home appliances, office automation, security, telecommunication has pushed manufacturers to build devices that are smaller, multi-functional with high-end video and have multiple connectivity options. System on module is considered as an ideal solution for many applications such as intelligent video analytics (IVA), robotics, gaming devices, drones, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and portable medical devices. Moreover, it is ideal for factory automation, industrial communication systems, grid infrastructure, edge computing, and applications where high reliability is needed.

The global system on module (SoM) market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into arm architecture, x86 architecture, and power architecture. Among these, the arm architecture accounts for the largest market share owing to its popularity and rapid adoption in embedded systems. The inherent design of arm architecture and its advanced power-saving modes helps in minimizing and tuning power consumption for various applications. For instance, it is possible to build compact single-board computer with the help of arm based SoM solution integrated with pre-certified 802.11a/b/g/n and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity in a footprint of just 29×29 mm, and 3.5 mm high.

Based on application, the market has been segmented into industrial automation, medical, entertainment, transportation, test & measurement, and others. The medical segment holds the largest market share owing to the growing demand for connected devices to create efficiencies in various key aspects including patient safety and asset management/tracking. Furthermore, transportation is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the coming future owing to the growing need for connected and intelligent devices, requiring rugged reliability that eliminate vibration concerns. Also, the embedded SoM solutions have valuable applications in devices that are used in marine, vehicle, railways or aerospace. In buses, it is used to monitor the emissions and operate fare-collection systems. In taxis, the SoM based embedded solutions help in optimizing electric vehicles by controlling engine components while providing a fully integrated, modern in-vehicle operator interface.

On the basis of region, the market has been classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Central and South America. Among these, the Asia-Pacific is dominating the market due to the presence of a greater number of semiconductor industries in this region.

Key Players

The key players in the system on module (SoM) market are AAEON Technology, Inc.(Taiwan), Advantech Co., Ltd (Taiwan), Avnet, Inc. (US), Avalue Technology (Taiwan), Axiomtek Co., Ltd (Taiwan), Connect Tech, Inc. (Canada), Congatec AG (Germany), EMAC, Inc. (US), Eurotech, Inc. (US), Kontron S&T AG (Germany), Microchip Technology, Inc. (US), National Instruments Corporation (US), Phytec (Germany), SECO S.p.A (Italy), TechNexion Ltd (Taiwan), Toradex (Switzerland), and VIA Technologies, Inc. (Taiwan)

