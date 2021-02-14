Global PMOLED Market Research Report 2024

The global market for PMOLEDs was valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2018; it is expected to reach USD 6.3 billion by the end of the forecast period at a CAGR of 19.7%. The trend of PMOLED is gaining popularity and companies are continuously focusing on developing technologies for various commercial and industrial applications of these displays. Increase in the usage of hand-held devices and the growing use of wearable devices in the form of fitness bands that use PMOLED displays is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players in the PMOLED market are US Micro Products (US), Visionox (China), Sony Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Corporation. (Japan), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Apple Inc (US), Accelopment AG (Switzerland), Raystar Optronics Inc (Taiwan), Japan Display (Japan), LG Display (South Korea), WiseChip Semiconductor Inc.(Taiwan), and Sharp Corporation (Japan) among others.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for smart displays and smartwatches in the region; it is also the fastest adopter of advanced technology. The US and Canada are expected to dominate the market whereas Mexico is expected to grow at steady rate during forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the PMOLED market during the forecast period with Japan as the leading country due to the presence of a number of PMOLED manufacturers in the country. Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, Sweden, Italy, and France are expected grow at a high rate during forecast period. However, Portugal, Norway, Switzerland, and the rest of the European regions are expected to grow at stable rate during forecast period. The Middle East and Africa and South America segments are also expected to grow at stable rate during forecast period.

Segmental Analysis

By type, the PMOLED market has been segmented into transparent PMOLED and flexible PMOLED. By application, the PMOLED market has been segmented into display and lighting. By end user, the PMOLED market has been segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. By region, the PMOLED market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

