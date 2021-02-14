Global Location-based Search and Advertising Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Location-based Search and Advertising market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Location-based Search and Advertising market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
The key players covered in this study
Foursquare
Xad
Groupon
Scanbuy
Shopkick
Yoose
Verve
Thumbvista
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Assisted GPS (A-GPS)
GPS
Enhanced GPS (E-GPS)
Enhanced Observed Time Difference (E-OTD)
Observed Time Difference (OTD)
Cell ID
Wi-Fi
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail Outlets
Public Places
Airports
Hospitals
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
