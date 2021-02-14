Global Cloud Technology to Ensure Better Growth Market Research Report 2026

The Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) is a type of cloud computing that ensures provision of virtualized computing resources via internet. The service is gaining popularity due to infrastructural changes taking place in the IT sector. The global infrastructure as a service market is expected to gain a hike by 23% and this CAGR would lead to approximately USD 59 billion valuation during the forecast period (2017–2023). Market Research Future’s (MRFR’s) report on the same reveals a strong possibility for the infrastructure as a service market to achieve a smooth growth.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5910

Several features like integration in the hybrid computing, scalability, faster implementation, and accessibility of the IT system are expected to drive the global infrastructure as a service market ahead. On the other hand, its growing popularity in industries like BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, & e-commerce are expected to propel the global infrastructure as a service market growth.

ALSO READ : https://futuremarket.tumblr.com/post/190910087128/cloud-technology-to-ensure-better-growth-for

Segmentation:

The global infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market, as discussed in MRFR report, is segmented on the basis of the solution, deployment type, end-user, and verticals. Such a segmentation ensures a better peek into the market and comprehensive knowledge of what are coming next.

ALSO READ : http://market-newsflash.over-blog.com/2020/02/cloud-technology-to-ensure-better-growth-for-infrastructure-as-a-service-market-share-2023.html

Based on the solution, the global infrastructure as a service market can be segmented into high-performance computing as a service, managed hosting services, storage as a service (SaaS), network management, disaster recovery as a service, and content delivery services. The SaaS segment is gaining significant foothold in the market for a better analysis. In addition, the SaaS segment includes network attached storage and storage area network-based storage.

ALSO READ : https://telegra.ph/Cloud-Technology-to-Ensure-Better-Growth-for-Infrastructure-as-a-Service-Market-Share-2023-02-19

Based on the deployment, the infrastructure as a service market comprises public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. The hybrid clouds segment is experiencing high demand.

Based on the end-user, the infrastructure as a service market can be segmented into small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Its installation cost could be an initial barrier for SMEs.

ALSO READ : http://www.24article.com/personal-safety-market-to-grow-due-to-rising-crimes-in-urban-areas-sars-cov-2-covid-19.html

Based on the verticals, the infrastructure as a service market incorporates retail & e-commerce, government & defense, IT & telecom, BFSI, healthcare, and among others. The IT & telecom segment is gaining substantial lead from the associated markets.

Regional Analysis:

North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW) are four regions that have been discussed in the region-specific report of MRFR on the global infrastructure as a service market. Such a specific analysis enables better unraveling of growth pockets.

North America is leading the global market as several sectors are creating a strong demand for the regional IaaS market. This is due to the advanced IT infrastructure and increasing penetration of the hybrid cloud. On the other hand, high investment capacity is also playing in favor of the regional market.

Europe is holding the second position and it is accelerating further to with the adoption of adoption of next generation of cloud-based IaaS services. Larger enterprises are providing boost to the regional market growth.

The APAC region is also showing substantial prospect for the regional market growth. The market is getting driven by China, Japan, and India. This is happening because of their high investment for industrial upliftment and it is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players to get interested in the global infrastructure as a service market are Google LLC (U.S.), Amazon Web Services Inc. (U.S.), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), HCL Technologies Limited (India), Cisco Systems Inc (U.S.), Computer Sciences Corporation (U.S.), Accenture (Republic of Ireland), Rackspace Inc. (U.S.), VMware, Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), and Fujitsu Ltd (Japan). Such a variety of companies is creating a competitive market where trends are getting decided based on strategic implementations of these companies.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Reports (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research and Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://thedailychronicle.in/