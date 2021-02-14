Global Network Automation Software Market Research Report 2026

The progress of society has caused an increase in the automation of the operations of a computer network. Reports that scrutinize the information and communication technology industry has been offered by Market Research Future, which generates reports on industry verticals that judge the market development and possibilities. A CAGR 49% is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the market and also add to market incomes to reach USD 27 billion by 2023.

The necessity for automating the provisioning of virtual network functions is expected to benefit the network automation market in the forecast period. Additionally, the surge in demand for networking solutions by important establishments is expected to further the market growth in the upcoming period.

Segmental Analysis

The segmental examination of the network automation market is conducted on the basis of the organization size, component, deployment, network infrastructure, vertical, and region. Based on the components, the network automation market is segmented into solutions and services. The solution segment is further segmented into network automation tools, SD-WAN, and intent-based working. By network infrastructure, the network automation market is segmented into virtual network configuration, physical network configuration, and hybrid network configuration. Based on the deployment, the network automation market is additionally segmented into on premise and on-cloud. The segmentation of the network automation market based on organization size comprises of SME and large enterprises. On the basis of verticals, the network automation market is segmented into media & entertainment, IT and telecommunications, energy and utilities and many others. Based on the regions, the network automation market consists of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and other regions of the world.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional study of the network automation market encompasses regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and other regions of the world. The North American region is anticipated to influence a major chunk of the market share and is anticipated to carry on through the forecast period. The mounting implementation of smart connected devices in the region and the incidence of chief players in the region is motivating the market in this region. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to display an elevated growth rate in the forecast period. The advent of cloud networking and soaring demand for network automation through emerging countries like China and India are moving the market’s development in this region. The speedy adoption of the colocation of data centers and the internet of things is expected to play a considerable role in the growth of the market in this region.

Competitive Analysis

The improvements in the production quality are creating a healthy atmosphere for the growth of the market. The development of modern practices in the production and selling of the goods is motivating the market towards realizing its goals. The relative ease in securing investment is expected to guide the progress of the market in the approaching period. The governments around the world are also playing their role to ensure the excellent development of the market. The structuring of the global economies has further deepened the development of the market. The increased diversification of the market players has laid down a solid foundation for the growth of the market. The need to mitigate risks is expected to influence development in the market on the whole. The strengthening of the distribution channel is expected to create further impetus of the market’s growth.

