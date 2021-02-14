Global Software Defined Perimeter Market Research Report 2026

Other prominent factors trending the global software defined perimeter (SDP) market include partnerships, product launches, business expansions, and mergers & acquisitions among the software defined perimeter (SDP) providers.

The global Software Defined Perimeter market is segmented by components, enforcement point, deployment, organization size and end-users. By component segment, the market consists of solutions & service. Solutions consists of security software, which is further sub-segmented into risk analytics and visualization, access control, ids, and IPS, data loss prevention, and others. The others sub-segment consists of control automation & orchestration solution, security compliance and policy management and & performance management & reporting. The enforcement point consists of controller, gateway & end-point. The services sub-segment consists of support & maintenance, training & education, integration & testing, and consulting. By deployment, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. By organization size, the market is segmented into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. And by end-user segment, the market is segmented into BFSI, telecommunications & IT, retail & wholesales, healthcare & life science, transportation & logistics, media & entertainment, hospitality and others.

According to Market Research Future Analysis, the global software defined perimeter market is estimated to generate revenue of approximately USD 7899 Million by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 35% during the forecast period 2017–2023

Some of the key players in the market are reported as Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Symantec Corporation (U.S.), EMC RSA (U.S.), Fortinet, Inc. (U.S.), Juniper Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Palo Alto Networks (U.S.), Certes Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Catbird, Inc. (U.S.). Vidder, Inc. (U.S.), Cryptzone North America Inc. (U.S.), TrustedPassage (U.S.), and VeloCloud Networks, Inc. (U.S.) and others.

North America accounts for a high share of the global software defined perimeter (SDP) market in terms of value, owing to early adoption of software defined perimeter and rapid rate of technological advancements in the region. In Asia Pacific market, enterprises in countries such as India and China are mostly operating in cloud-based applications, which is further aiding the market growth in the region. It is observed that, Europe and Japan also account for a significant value share in the global software defined perimeter (SDP) market.

