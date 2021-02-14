Global Application Performance Management Market Research Report 2026

Tools and processes responsible for monitoring and managing the performance and availability of software applications. Application performance management (APM) tools alert IT staff to disruptions in availability and/or quality to end users when accessing mission-critical applications. Applications monitored by APM tools can include traditional non-connected applications, Web-enabled applications, streaming apps, and cloud applications.

An application-centric manner is the ability to identify, diagnose and repair problems quickly, which is anticipated to fuel the growth of application performance management market over the forecast period. For instance, Oracle APM suite can segregate aborted transactions throughout the technology stack at the application level. These transaction management capabilities enable Oracle customers to reduce the number of hours and associated costs required to separate and detect delayed or aborted transactions, which paired with the resolution events will provide a lower mean time to resolution.

Regional Analysis

North America leads the global application performance management market. AppDynamics, an application performance management, and IT operations analytics company, launched Spring 17 APM platform. The company has included the AppDynamics Developer Toolkit, which aims at putting APM tooling into the hands of developers, allowing them to integrate that information into the workflow. The AppDynamics platform can be used to unlock information of many forms, from overall performance data to deep dive captures during a crisis. The Developer Toolkit also adds testing tools to the development lifecycle, which are capable of improving the developer’s view into the functioning of the overall application.

Asia Pacific region will maintain its momentum as enterprises in the region realize the importance of the reliable and high-speed performance of applications in the enterprise business environment.

BSEEN International Organization Ltd, a global operation focused on market entry and expansion for selected leading-edge technologies and Nastel, a premier global provider of business transaction performance solutions for mission-critical applications have entered into distribution partnership focusing on Asia Pacific region. Nastel’s application performance management solution, AutoPilot ensures the availability and performance of critical business applications via auto discovery, business transaction management, real-time monitoring, dynamic dashboards, complex event processing, application performance analysis, root cause analysis, proactive alerting and automated problem resolution.

Some of the key players in the market are IBM Corporation (U.S.), Hewlett Packard (U.S.), AppDynamics (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Compuware Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), CA Technologies (U.S.) among

