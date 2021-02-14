Global Surgical Equipment Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2023

Surgical Equipment Market have wide applications in distinctive surgical techniques, for example, neurosurgery, plastic and reconstructive surgeries, wound closure, urology, obstetrics and gynaecology, thoracic surgery, micro-vascular, cardiovascular, orthopaedic surgery, laparoscopy and others. The market is driven by increasing number of surgeries, & hospitals, increasing prevalence of different diseases and increasing geriatric population have boosted the market growth. Moreover, technological advancement, increasing number of ambulatory services and government initiatives have a

synergistic effect on the market. However, high cost of the devices, shortage of skilled labour and strict regulatory policies are the major restraints for the market

Global Surgical Equipment Market – Competitive Analysis

Medtronic Plc. (U.S.), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Johnsons & Johnsons (U.S.), Conmed Corporation (U.S.), Alcon Laboratories Inc. (U.S.), Smith & Nephew Plc (U.K), Zimmer Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), KLS Martin Group (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Karl Storz GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany), Cook Medical (U.S.), and Teleflex Incorporated (U.S.) are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Surgical Equipment Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

The structure of surgical equipment devices is changing due to acquisition of local manufactures with multinational companies. Boston Scientific’s had acquired SciMed, Microvasive, Schneider and EP Technologies. Baxter acquired Edwards Division, IV Systems, Clintec and Hyland Division. Because of increasing competition in the market, multination companies are using strategy of acquisition, which has increased the profit of the company as well as significantly reduced the competition.

April, 2017 – Medtronic plc had announced results of the ENDURANCE Supplemental trial in a late-breaking clinical trial session of the 2017 International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT) Scientific Meeting in San Diego. According to company reports, the study evaluated company’s HVAD(TM) System as a long-term therapy for patients needing heart pumps (left ventricular assist devices, or LVAD) who received improved blood pressure management. Medtronic is among the world’s largest medical technology, services and solutions companies. Medtronic employees more than 88,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in approximately 160 countries.

Global Surgical Equipment Market – Regional Analysis